$621.32 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to report $621.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $611.70 million and the highest is $628.00 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $141.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.