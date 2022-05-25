$633.64 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $633.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $621.10 million and the highest is $642.90 million. Redfin posted sales of $471.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Redfin stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.66. Redfin has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $65.41.

In other Redfin news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,330. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Redfin by 26.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

