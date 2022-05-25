$66.95 Million in Sales Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) will announce sales of $66.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.90 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. Genius Sports reported sales of $55.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $342.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $437.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $437.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Genius Sports by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genius Sports by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GENI opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $539.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

