$678.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will post $678.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $669.70 million and the highest is $693.10 million. Stericycle posted sales of $672.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

