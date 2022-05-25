$73.98 Million in Sales Expected for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will post $73.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $73.95 million. Domo posted sales of $60.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year sales of $316.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $317.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.83 million, with estimates ranging from $381.60 million to $384.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Domo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Domo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 8.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Domo has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

