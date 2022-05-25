$759.92 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will post $759.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.80 million to $799.60 million. MarineMax posted sales of $666.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

