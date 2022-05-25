$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Upland Software posted sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $319.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $321.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $330.28 million, with estimates ranging from $324.80 million to $338.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 322.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $42.52.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.