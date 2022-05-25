$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) to announce sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Upland Software posted sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $319.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $321.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $330.28 million, with estimates ranging from $324.80 million to $338.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 322.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 264,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $395.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $42.52.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.