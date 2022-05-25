$9.41 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) to post sales of $9.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.36 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.35 billion to $39.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.34 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $219.82 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

