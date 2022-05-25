$9.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $8.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
NBRV opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.57.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.