$9.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $8.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $41.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NBRV opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.