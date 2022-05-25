908 Devices (MASS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – 908 Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

5/21/2022 – 908 Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

5/12/2022 – 908 Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

5/10/2022 – 908 Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,275. The company has a market cap of $425.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $45.09.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $197,169.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,239,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 908 Devices by 173.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

