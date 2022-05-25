$996.92 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $996.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.14 million to $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries posted sales of $894.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.03. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,570 shares of company stock worth $6,396,708. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

