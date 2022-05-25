A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Northland Securities

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. 435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.45.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,888,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

