A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 194,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.
