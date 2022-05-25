AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, an increase of 1,698.7% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AACAY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,863. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

