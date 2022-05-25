AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AAON traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,059. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.