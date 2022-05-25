Aaron G.L. Fletcher Acquires 150,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 885,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 7,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 319.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

