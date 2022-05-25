AbbVie Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.25. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

