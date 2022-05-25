Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $48.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,401. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

