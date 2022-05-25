Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

NYSE:ANF opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $962.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

