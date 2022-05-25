Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $13,580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.