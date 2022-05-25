ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Down 81.8% in May

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.79 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.