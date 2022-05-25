Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

