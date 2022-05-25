Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Accenture reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN opened at $279.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.95. Accenture has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

