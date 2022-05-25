Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) PT Raised to €180.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €152.00 ($161.70) to €180.00 ($191.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACXIF. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Acciona from €36.50 ($38.83) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.
Shares of Acciona stock remained flat at $$200.05 on Wednesday. Acciona has a 12-month low of $143.96 and a 12-month high of $216.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.97.
Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acciona (ACXIF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.