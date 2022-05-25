Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) PT Raised to €180.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from €152.00 ($161.70) to €180.00 ($191.49) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACXIF. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Acciona from €36.50 ($38.83) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Acciona stock remained flat at $$200.05 on Wednesday. Acciona has a 12-month low of $143.96 and a 12-month high of $216.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.97.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

