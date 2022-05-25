AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -27.23% 4.99% 4.40% AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and AcuityAds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.77 -$58.02 million ($0.30) -7.33 AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.46 $8.42 million $0.07 33.43

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hut 8 Mining and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 248.48%. AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 161.75%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats AcuityAds on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

