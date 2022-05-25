Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADXN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 748.78% and a negative return on equity of 123.92%. Equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

