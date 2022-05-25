Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in May

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 58,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,429. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is presently -152.00%.

About Adecco Group (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

