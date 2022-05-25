Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT Lowered to 123.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 110.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$5.92 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

