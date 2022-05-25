Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 290,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,949. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $423.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 69,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

