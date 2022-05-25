adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $92.34. 101,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,748. adidas has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Robert W. Baird raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank downgraded adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on adidas from €359.00 ($381.91) to €348.00 ($370.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.56.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
