adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $92.34. 101,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,748. adidas has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.44. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Robert W. Baird raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank downgraded adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on adidas from €359.00 ($381.91) to €348.00 ($370.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.56.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

