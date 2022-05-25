Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $217.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.19.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $172.86 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

