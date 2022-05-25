Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $238.00 at Truist Financial

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.72.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $172.86 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

