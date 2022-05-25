Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $259.00 at Guggenheim

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $266.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.72.

NYSE:AAP opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.09. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $172.86 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,460,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

