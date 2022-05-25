Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) versus iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Adynxx alerts:

97.9% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adynxx and iRhythm Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 12.04 -$101.36 million ($4.21) -30.98

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adynxx and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A iRhythm Technologies 1 0 8 0 2.78

iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $156.82, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies -36.43% -34.55% -20.96%

Risk & Volatility

Adynxx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adynxx beats iRhythm Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx (Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.