Affimed (AFMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $385.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.49. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 520,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affimed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

