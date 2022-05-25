Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 million to $13.82 million. Affimed posted sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $39.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $68.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $81.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 520,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affimed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.