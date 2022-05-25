AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Up 695.5% in May

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 695.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFTR. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $242,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AFTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
