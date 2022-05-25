Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:A traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. 2,149,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

