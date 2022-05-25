Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $455,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,450,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

