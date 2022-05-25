Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.86-4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.08.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. 2,149,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.27.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.