Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.86-4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.08.

Shares of A traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

