Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.625-1.650 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on A. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. 2,149,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

