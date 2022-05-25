Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.625-1.650 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.