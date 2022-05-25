AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the April 30th total of 388,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIkido Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the period. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,748. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

