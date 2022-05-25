Air Industries Group to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Air Industries Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Air Industries Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

