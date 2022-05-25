Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

