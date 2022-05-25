Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($146.81) to €150.00 ($159.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbus from €170.00 ($180.85) to €180.00 ($191.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Airbus’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Airbus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

