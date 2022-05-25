Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.90 ($27.55).

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.39 ($0.41) on Wednesday, hitting €25.59 ($27.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($28.30). The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.36 and a 200-day moving average of €19.75.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

