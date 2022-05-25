Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($127.66) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.4748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

