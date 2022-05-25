Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air is seeing steady improvement in both leisure and business travel demand. While leisure demand has fully recovered, business demand has reached 70% of 2019 levels. With strength in demand, ALK expects double-digit growth in yield and unit revenues in the June quarter from second-quarter 2019 levels. ALK expects to reap profits from the second quarter onward through 2022. Alaska Air’s fleet modernization efforts to take advantage of the recovery in demand are encouraging. However, escalating fuel prices pose a threat to ALK’s bottom line. With spike in fuel prices, the carrier reduced capacity expectations for 2022 (down up to 3% to flat from 2019). Reduced capacity is pushing up non-fuel unit costs. For 2022, non-fuel unit costs are likely to rise 6-8% from the 2019 level. ALK’s declining current ratio is also a woe.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

NYSE ALK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 68,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

